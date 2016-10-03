Carnival At Techiman EC Office

Hundreds of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who followed the Techiman North NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Martin Oti Gyarko to file his nomination papers at the EC office virtually turned the foreground of the place to a carnival spot amidst singing and dancing of party songs.

When news started doing the rounds on Thursday that the PC was going to file his nomination papers at the EC's office in the afternoon, supporters of the party thronged the place in their numbers to give their support to the young graduate teacher who is fiercely contesting the seat with the incumbent MP, Alex Kyeremeh, who is also the Deputy Minister of Education. The popularity of Mr. Gyarko keeps soaring by the day as the election draws closer.

Speaking to the crowd after filing his papers, Mr. Gyarko, popularly called “Local Boy” thanked the crowd for the support and promised that come December 7, the Techiman North seat will surely reverse to the NPP with him as the MP. He said from all indications, the incumbent MP has lost touch with the people and everybody is yearning for a change for the better. He admonished his supporters to continue to comport themselves in the face of intimidation and insults and remember that a drowning person will even grab a snake in his attempt to survive.

The teaming supporters later paraded the market town amidst drumming and dancing with some shouting “JM Twaso” (“JM End it”) instead of the JM Toaso coined by the NDC.

Meanwhile when Mr. Alex Kyeremeh went to file his nomination papers on the same day, it was rejected by the EC because according to the EC officials, some of the names used to endorse his nomination papers were deleted in the voters registrar.

FROM Eric Bawah, Techiman