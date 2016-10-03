Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of the Vice President has appealed to private sector operators to support public health institutions to complement government's quest to provide health for all.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur made the appeal during a presentation of medical supplies and equipment to St Andrew Hospital at Kordiabe, a rural community in the Shai Hills near Accra.

She commended Dalex Finance – Business of the Year who also presented a cheque for GH₵ 50,000.00, which was the second installment of a pledged GH₵300,000.00 to support the hospital's rehabilitation project.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur charged the staff and indigenes of Kordiabe and its environs to take good care of the facility.

The donation also coincided with the inauguration of the 30- bed capacity hospital and a theatre at Kordiabe.

Mr Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance who presented the cheque noted that the donation forms part of the broader Dalex Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the Health sector dubbed: Community and Charity.

He said through the CSR project Dalex have established a long-standing relationship and commitment to the health sector as one of its focus area for periodic interventions.

“We continue to donate to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and recent tiled the entire medical block,” he noted.

He said Dalex Financing join the St Andrew Hospital rehabilitation project in 2015, sponsored a breakfast engagement with corporate leaders in aid of the project, which yielded more than GH₵120,000.00.

Mr Thompson commended the Catholic Church and the Reverend Father Campbell who is the Parish Priest, Christ the King Parish in particular, for giving Dalex Finance the opportunity to “change lives” in Kordiabe.

The Dalex CEO applauded Fr Campbell's credibility as a philanthropist, who gave all and expected nothing.

He expressed gratitude all the money contributed are going directly to the project.

Fr Campbell who received the donations on behalf of the Hospital thanked Mrs Amissah-Arthur and Dalex Finance for the support and urged them to continue the good work.

