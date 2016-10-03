My father is late. He never left me and my siblings any property but I still hold him in high esteem. I regard him as one of the best fathers anyone could ever have because he raised me well. The kind of upbringing I had wouldn't make me stoop low to collect bribe, even if it was a Ford Expedition.

Yes, I'm not a president; neither am I rich. But I'm not bothered about riches and prestige in society because my “old boy” taught me not to measure success by those standards. I would forever be grateful to the old boy for the morals he had instilled in me.

I'm a very fulfilled person. My heart is gladdened anytime I see students who had passed through my hands making positive impact in the society. With my over fifteen years experience as a teacher, I'm proud to say I've helped shape the destinies of hundreds, if not thousands, of students.

Do I sometimes envy those with fathers who gave them good upbringing and also left valuable properties for them when their fathers left for Samanfoland? Yes, I do but I do not allow it to degenerate into hatred. Perhaps, that is what Hassan Ayariga has failed to do.

It is no secret that Nana Addo was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. It is also an open secret that many people, politicians inclusive, are envious of the man's professional life and the family he was born into. But Hassan Ayariga is one of the few who have allowed that envy to degenerate into hatred.

I therefore take this opportunity to appeal to those who feel hurt by Ayariga's tomfoolery to let go. Ayariga is only exhibiting hatred for legal and political achievements he and many in his family could never even dream of. Clearly, his hatred for Nana Addo has clouded his sense of reasoning.

It is very true that Nana Addo lives in his father's house at age 72. Is that enough to conclude that the man is a failure? For sure, that can be a sign of failure only in the minds of people with mediocre minds.

Did Nana Addo live a very fruitful and fulfilling professional life? Could he have built a hundred houses if he had so desired? Does he own a house built through his own sweat? Did he save the country huge cowries by staying in his own house during his tenure as Attorney-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs? If the answer to all these questions is a big YES, then why should we be bothered by the naughtiness of a political stooge?

Ayariga thinks he is only doing the bidding of his political masters by throwing mud at Nana Addo. What he fails to realize is that he is also exposing his idiocy to the whole world. As the saying goes, “The goat may go round soiling the whole town. But it forgets that it is soiling its anus as well.”

Abusuapanin, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has released the report on the Ford Expedition saga; and they did not disappoint me one bit. They did exactly as I expected. I'm very surprised some of my compatriots had expected otherwise. How could they expect a boot-licking CHRAJ boss to indict President Ogwanfunu in an election year?

CHRAJ report or not, nothing can change the fact that the circumstances under which the Burkinabe contractor, Djibril Kanazoe, met the then Vice-President smacks of corruption. Per Djibril's own account, he did not win a contract in Ghana the first time he submitted a proposal. After losing the bid, a friend called Mike Aidoo (Mikado), who knew then Vice-President Ogwanfunu, now President, took him to salute (greet) the vice-president. Thus began the beautiful relationship between the two, which led to a USD100,000 gift exchanging hands.

The motive for Mikado taking Djibril to see then Vice-President Ogwanfunu is clear, isn't it? He had lost a contract, so he needed someone who could pull strings to make things happen the next time. And did the new relationship he established with Vice-President Ogwanfunu not help him get subsequent contracts?

The paradoxical ruling by the CHRAJ makes interesting reading. In one breath the report says President Ogwanfunu breached the country's gift policy. In another breath it says he has not broken any law. So, what is the punishment for breaching the country's gift policy? Ours is indeed a land of jokers!

CHRAJ has given me a better insight to the saying, “You cannot convince a monkey that honey is sweeter than banana.” And all I can do is weep for Mother Ghana!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!