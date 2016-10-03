Today's front pages: Monday, October 3, 2016

WE’LL SUPPLY BEST DIESEL AT NO EXTRA COST – BDCs PLEDGE

Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) have expressed their readiness to import diesel with sulphur specifications of diesel 10 parts per million (ppm) as is traded in Europe at no extra cost to the consumer.

RACE FOR PRESIDENT: ALL 17 CONFIDENT; AWAITING EC’S VETTING OF FORMS

The 17 presidential hopefuls who submitted their nomination forms to the EC last week are all upbeat about their chances of sailing through the eligibility criteria required for them to contest this year’s presidential election.

COCOA PRICE UP BY GH¢800 PER TONNE

The government has increased the price of cocoa by 11.76 percent per tonne for the 2016/2017 crop season.

OBREMPONG NYANFUL KRAMPAH ELECTED PRESIDENT OF CR HOUSE OF CHIEFS

The Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, has been elected of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

MORE WORKERS STEAL COMPANY FUNDS; $3.5 TRILLION STOLEN YEARLY

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) estimates that the average business in Ghana and other parts of the world loses approximately five percent of its annual revenue to internal fraud, waste, and abuse.

‘GHANAIAN BUSINESSES ARE LOCAL CHAMPIONS’

The Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Edward Effah, has lamented Ghanaian businesses appear content to be local champions with little interest in becoming big global players.

ECONOMIC CHALLENGES HIT LIFE INSURERS AS GROWTH DECLINE, BUT POTENTIAL REMAINS

Life insurance companies in the country are now faced with significant challenges in selling insurance policies to consumers as the pressure in the economy forces people to cut down on their discretionary expenditure.

NON-OIL SECTORS NEED CONSOLIDATION

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has called for policies that will stimulate and consolidate growth in the non-oil sector, which last year grew the fastest for the first time in five years; outpacing overall GDP growth.

REBATE SCHEME HEAPS UP 10,000 USED FRIDGES

Ghanaians have exchanged for news ones a total of 10,000 old, energy sapping refrigerating appliances, as the rebate scheme introduced by the Energy Commission in 2012 draws to a close.

NPP REJECTS CHRAJ REPORT ON MAHAMA FORD

The opposition NPP has shot down a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) seeking to clear President John Mahama of any wrongdoing in the infamous Ford vehicle gift scandal which rocked the presidency a couple of months ago.

MINISTER BLOWS GH¢80,000 ON SHATTA WALE

Daily Guide has gathered that the Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, who doubles as the MP for Tamale Central, paid an amount of over GH¢80,000 to bring the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, to perform at the former’s campaign launch in Tamale, Northern Regional capital, on Saturday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com