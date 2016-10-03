The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary nominee for the Ningo–Prampram constituency, Sam George, is hopeful Ghanaians will retain John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president on December 7.

According to him, Ghanaians from his constituency will disregard the lies being peddled against him and the President, and give them a resounding victory.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign on Saturday, Sam George said Ghanaians are aware of the development being executed by the NDC government, and will reward them with a win.

“…If you sit on radio and TV and say that nothing is going on; spreading untruths and telling lies, the people who live in the communities, they experience the truth and they know the truth. People are politically savvy now, and so if you sit in Accra or you go and connive with media houses and publish that the chiefs and the people don't want to see Sam George…and say that Sam George is not loved by his people, they hear it and laugh. They call me and say my brother don't worry, we will respond to all these untruths on December 7.”

“They've shown the first inclination on what their mindset is towards December 7. I can assure you that by close of day on December 7, there will be a resounding victory President Mahama in this constituency and Sam George as the Member of Parliament,” he added.

My NPP challenger indulging in character assassination

Sam George, who defeated veteran MP, E.T Mensah in the NDC's primaries, had earlier accused his NPP challenger, Sylvester Tetteh, of indulging in character assassination instead of debating real issues.

According to him, Sylvester Tetteh had been attacking his personality in his campaign; a move he said does not augur well for the development of the community.

“I can state on authority that the NPP candidate who is the lead contender clearly has no message and so he's engaging in politicking of character assassination and rumor mongering and all he is doing is jumping from one place to the other and creating quarrels between me and some chiefs; but you see when I meet the people, and I am told what the NPP candidate has said about me, I ask if anyone of them can beat their chest and say Sam George has disrespected them before and they say no.”

I'll continue to raise hell for NPP

Sam Geoge has also promised to torment the NPP and its flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the Presidential staffer, the NPP has over the years tried to create disaffection for him within the NDC and tried to portray him as troublesome and arrogant. In his view, the NPP has adopted such tactics because he is frustrating their bid to return to power.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin