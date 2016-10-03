Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Sarpong, has appealed to assembly members to bury their political and parochial interests and elect a Presiding Member come Tuesday October 4.

According to him, the constant failure to elect a Presiding Member is impeding development in the metropolis, especially when there’s no substantive MCE for the assembly.

An attempt by the KMA to elect a presiding member last week was marred by violence. That was the eighth time they had failed to elect an Assembly Member.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Radio Ghana, the former Ashanti Regional Minister, said the violence that has characterized the election of a Presiding Member in recent times is giving the assembly a bad image across the country.

“What is happening in KMA is very sad…I think Kumasi is getting a bad name so far as some of these issues are concerned,” he said.

Don't disappoint us
He further charged the assembly members to ensure that they elect a Presiding Member at the next election on Tuesday, since the previous candidates have now stepped down to allow new nominees.

“The moment you are voted to be an assembly member, your main pre-occupation  is to make sure that your electoral area develops; and without a presiding member, it actually stampedes the progress of development. I understand they are going to have another election on Tuesday and I'm appealing to them that this time round they shouldn't disappoint us, they should elect a presiding member,” he added.

Assemblyman, NDC serial caller trade blows at KMA

Before last week’s election, an Assembly member of KMA, Abdullah Muaza, traded blows with a National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller.

Residents worried over KMA election brouhaha

Residents in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, are worried about the assembly's failure to elect assembly members on eight different occasions.

They described their current leaders as selfish, a situation that is hindering development in the area. Kumasi has been without a Metropolitan Chief Executive and Presiding Member for several months.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
