Police investigates NPP, NDC clashes in Ajumako

Police in the Central Region have commenced investigations into a clash between members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the opposition New Patriotic Party at Ajumako- Besease .

The clash, which occurred on Saturday, led to one member of the NDC and two others from the NPP camp, sustaining severe injuries.

The Ajumako District Police Commander, ASP John Paul –Akonde, told Citi News that they are currently investigating the matter.

“We are still interrogating personnel. We have invited some independent witnesses around to give us enough information to help us know what truly happened because right now we have two sides of the story which we are interrogating.”

He however said although they are yet to make any arrest, their investigations will help unravel the truth of the matter.

Retaliation by NPP

According to ASP Akonde, the Police received a distress call from residents in the area “around 9.30 pm on Saturday evening.”

One of the victims

He said they were told that some NPP guys who were having a meeting at the residence of “one Otchere, had been attacked.

“…So we responded swiftly and when we got there, we saw some blood stains, we saw some injured persons and we were told two other persons who sustained some serious injuries had been rushed to the Ajumako hospital.”

ASP Akonde said “what we gathered from our initial investigations is that, one guy said he was assaulted, so he and his friends went to retaliate.”

NDC, NPP Kukuom clash

Such attacks have been rampant in recent times, a little over two months to the December general elections.

Last month, supporters of the NDC and NPP clashed at Kukuom in the Eastern Region, after the two parties accused each other of manipulating the voter transfer exercise in the area for their gain.

The ensuing clashes led to destruction of some electoral equipment at the offices of the EC, necessitating a suspension of the exercise.

In that incident just as the recent one, no arrests were made.

The police have largely handled political party disturbances with kid gloves, and in most cases, culprits have gone unpunished.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

