Running mate to the Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has rubbished claims by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), that it has performed better in managing the economy than any other government.

According to him, a government that mismanaged funds meant for programmes such as SADA and GYEEDA cannot claim to have managed the economy well.

Dr. Bawumia further argued that, the NDC government has only succeeded in bringing what he described as unprecedented hardship on Ghanaians.

Addressing the people of Adamkwaman community in the Assin South constituency of the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia said the NDC'S abysmal performance should be enough grounds for the people of Ghana to vote them out of office, and give Nana Akuffo Addo the mandate on December 7.

“They have wasted almost everything under their disposal. Look at how they handled funds meant for GYEEDA and SADA. Ask the NDC where the guinea fowls under the SADA programme are and they will tell you that they are in Burkina Faso. So give Nana Addo a chance and let him turn things around for Ghana,” he added.

Setting the records straight forum

Dr. Bawumia's comment follows the 'Setting the records straight' forum organized by the NDC to respond to his 170 statements about the economy.

The NDC at that forum insisted that, Ghana's economy saw an impressive performance under the John Attah-Mills – John Mahama administration against the poor performance by the NPP's John Kufuor.

Fifi Kwetey

Speaking at the forum, the Minister of Transport, Fifi Kwetey, said in spite of the many financial resources that was available to the NPP, it was unable to ensure a significant growth in terms of infrastructure development.

“From 2001 to 2008, the NPP accumulated a total debt stock 56.9billion cedis, taking it from 9.7billion cedis in 2008. NPP therefore had access to 4.3 times more loan financing than NDC 1 under Jerry Rawlings. In spite of this, the NDC 1 overshadows the NPP in virtually all critical development infrastructure.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

