Krachi Chief Backs Mahama And His Creation Of New Regions

The paramount chief of Krachi traditional area in the Volta region, Nana Mprah Besemuna III has declared support for the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto promise of creating additional regions in Ghana.

President Mahama presenting highlights of the NDC’s manifesto weeks ago, said the party intends to create five new regions from the existing 10 as a means of deepening decentralization and to ensure equitable and balanced development across the country.

A promise, the chief believe was timely, as they in the northern part of the Volta region have been clamouring for the creation of an Oti region from the present one since President Rawlings’ regime.

Re-echoing their request to President Mahama at the climax of this year’s Yam festival by the Chiefs and people of Krachi traditional area at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi-West district of the Volta region on Saturday, Nana Besemuna said: “I can say with authority that we the people of northern Volta region massively support this policy and this support cuts across the political divide. If there is anything that cut across the political divide it is the creation of this Oti region.”

According to him, all eight districts in the northern Volta, namely Krachi-West, Krachi-East, Krachi-Nchumuru, Nkwanta-North, Nkwanta-South, Kadjebi-Akan, Jasikan and Biakoye districts fully support the creation the new regions and appealed to the President to consider their petition sent to both the Rawlings and Kufuor governments in that regard.

“We the people of northern Volta, started agitating for the creation of an Oti region out of the Volta region as early as the J.J Rawlings NDC administration. We renewed our demand again in the President Kufuor administration.

“We therefore pledge our full support for the creation of more regions in the country and wish to serve notice to the president humbly that, we already have our petition before government and hope it shall be favorably considered when the time comes,” he stressed.

In response, President Mahama reiterated the government’s intention to set into motion processes for the creation of new regions by setting a commission of enquiry to look into the various petitions in the next NDC administration.

“The constitution mandates the president to set up a commission of enquiry to look into petitions concerning the creation of new regions and base on the findings and recommendations of that commission that we will proceed to parliament for approval, and we are committed to do this in the next administration.”

