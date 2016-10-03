Jospong Group rewards staff for customer service excellence

As part of the vision to promote customer service excellence at all its subsidiaries, the Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies on Saturday, October 1, 2016, rewarded six staff for upholding that drive.

Put together in January this year , the maiden “Service Excellence Awards” is also aimed at encouraging the over 100,000 employees of the Group at its 30 plus subsidiaries to pursue global- standard work ethic.

Overall winner on the night, the Marketing Officer at Omnibank, Emma Briant, won GH¢30,000 and a fully-paid trip to a destination of her choice.

Delivering a key note address at the event, General Manager of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Oroh, said the maiden award was a huge step in repositioning the company as a force to be reckoned with in customer service in the country.

“Zenith Bank has provided strategic support to this vision by providing a team to facilitate the training programmes aimed at equipping staff with the requisite knowledge and skills to establish their roles as customer service ambassadors,” he said.

Henry Oroh

The bank also played a key role in the selection of the winners for the night, he revealed.

He urged other companies to emulate the customer-service focus of the Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies, noting that no matter how big or small a company is customer service is key for success.

“Companies that will survive the future must have people who have the passion for the job and open to innovation and have good team spirit and are committed to the brand,” he adds.

Other winners on the night include the Finance Officer at Zoom Domestic, Christopher Tetteh, and Agbesi Dzramado, a tricycle supervisor. They each won GH¢20,000 and a fully-paid trip to a destination of their choice.

Karikari Acheampong, Mohammed Adam and Emelia Korkorh Gidi also received 10,000 cedis each and a fully-paid trip to any destination of their choice.The Service Excellence Award was announced in January this year during the launch of Group’s annual leadership training conference on the theme, “Creating an Excellent Service Delivery Culture: The Service Leader's Role.”

CEO of the Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies explained then that the award would help improve declining customer-service drive among its staff.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com