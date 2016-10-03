Bantama MP denies resignation reports

The Member of Parliament for Bantama Henry Kwabena Kokofu has denied reports he has resigned from the New Patriotic Party.

He said such reports are unfounded and mischievous.

He made the denial in an interview with a private radio station, Sunday from Germany.

Media reports were rife about the supposed resignation of the MP who lost the party's primaries to Daniel Aboagye.

Mr Kokofu polled 225 as against Mr Aboagye's 289 votes. The resignation reports suggested the incumbent wanted to go independent.

But he has since denied resigning from the party. He said he still remains a strong member of the party and will not betray it.

