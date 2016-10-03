Employment and Labour relations Minister Haruna Iddrisu has vowed the National Democratic Congress will recapture the Walewale constituency seat from the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.

The town is home to vice presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Addressing party supporters at the campaign launch of the northern regional NDC secretary Abdul-Rauf, he challenged Dr. Bawumia’s claim that the Mahama administration has failed to build a strong economy and made little investments in education.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accused the Mahama-led administration of being the cause of the slump in Ghana’s economy.

He said government’s mismanagement and incompetence have resulted in the unprecedented hardships which is scaring away Ghanaians of all walks of life and foreign investors.

He added that instead of being blamed for scaring investors away with his pronouncements, government should be criticized because it is “your mismanagement of this economy that resulted in Ghana seeking an IMF bailout. Ghana went for an IMF bailout because it became largely broke and because it had lost policy credibility. That would scare away any foreign investor, if you admit you don’t have credibility and have to borrow credibility from the IMF”, he said.

But the Minister and MP for the Tamale South constituency, said although he respects the vice presidential candidate he disagrees with his assertions.

“I am challenging him to come again on some of the issues that I have raised,” he said.

Regardless of these assertions Mr Haruna believes the NDC has a very encouraging crowd and “therefore the NDC remains poised to win the Walewale constituency in the coming elections.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com