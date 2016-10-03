Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 3 October 2016

Ghana Institute Of Journalism Set To Unveil The GIJ Excellence Awards

Source:  Pentigh.Com

Ghana Institute of Journalism one of Ghana’s prestigious tertiary institutions is set to unveil the GIJ Excellence Awards launch 2016.

In light of recent years, a lot of tertiary institutions have come to accept that acknowledging students not only in the academic field, but in different aspects has a positive impact on one’s life by awarding them for the good they do outside the classroom or lecture halls.

Speaking to Mr. Kelvin Ansah the Executive Director of Rad Event Africa in a phone call interview, he said Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is finally about to have its maiden edition of awarding students who excel in the various niches that they have chosen outside the lecture halls that otherwise may not have been recognized be it in their talents; music, poetry, fashion, humanitarian, entrepreneurial skills and the likes.

Mr. Kelvin Ansah proceeded by avowing undoubtedly that , this maiden edition of the Excellence Awards and the expectations are high because of the various successes of the students over the years which have gone unnoticed.

He added that, students have to be thrilled to do their best wherever they find themselves, whether it is their academics or other extracurricular activities or even their God given talent. Also, students are encouraged to take part of this, as it gives them exposure and boost their level of confidence and morale to do better.

