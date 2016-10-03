A Word of Advice To NPP Parliamentary Contestants In The So-Called Safe-Constituencies

Complacency, complacency, complacency! Complacency has always been the self-inflicted blow that brings a giant down. When one becomes complacent, one is always caught unawares by something he or she least expects, although quite negligible as it may be, it can cause the person a great damage. “Nfom tuo kum aboa okrawa” as said in the Akan parlance and proverb.

What then is complacency as being admonished against by the caring son of Kumawu/Asiampa? Complacency is “a feeling of quiet pleasure or security, often while unaware of some potential danger, defect, or the like”

It has come to my notice how some NPP activists, sympathisers and especially, 2016 parliamentary candidates from some so-called safe-seat constituencies are being very lackadaisical going about their 2016 electioneering campaign. Some are of the opinion that with the most deplorable economic problem faced by Ghanaians brought about by President Mahama and his NDC government, the Ghanaian electorates will simply give them (President Mahama and NDC) a kick in the butt come 7 December 2016. Subsequently, they are not taking their campaign too seriously in the hope that they have won the election already.

Additionally, those parliamentary contestants in the areas that surely have their constituents or electorates voting one same direction at every general election despite how worse the direction, party to be more precise, has become, are not putting in much or any extra effort to ensure the overall percentage increase in their party’s win in the impending 2016 elections. They know that their chances of getting elected to represent their constituents in parliament are assured.

The above explained canker is now alleged to be affecting some NPP parliamentary candidates from some of the so-called safe-seat constituencies. They know they will win regardless of the situation so why bother themselves?

All those contesting parliamentary candidates should not have such evil minds. Yes, they will win but what efforts are they making to ensure that the constituents vote massively for their presidential candidate Nana Akufo Addo? Without Nana as President, they can go to parliament but they won’t be able to do anything profitable for their constituencies under the nepotistic, divide and rule and cronyism-inclined administration by President Mahama.

President Mahama thinks he is a president first for the NDC party and its faithful than being the President for all Ghanaians hence being very selective, favouring only the NDC when it comes to implementing his policies, administering justice etc. Following the behaviour of the President, the NPP MPs cannot do much if not nothing at all if they win their seats without having a fair-minded person like Nana Akufo as the President. He believes in equal opportunities for all so he will treat all Ghanaians equal and give each constituency their fair share of the national cake irrespective of their political party affiliation.

Constituents or electorates do not vote for people to go to parliament only to seek their personal interests as if they were jobseekers who had been to the Jobcentre or the Labour Office and have acquired jobs to better their individual circumstances but they vote for people to go to parliament to make laws for the country, seek the collective interests of the constituents and the constituencies. Therefore, the MPs must take notice and do the right thing.

NPP MPs from the so-called safe-seat constituencies, please, go out and do proper intensive campaign to garner more winning votes for not only yourselves but also, for the party’s presidential candidate (Nana Akufo Addo) and all those Ghanaians prayerfully seeking a change of government from NDC to NPP come 7 December 2016.

Rockson Adofo