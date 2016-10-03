Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Press Release | 3 October 2016 00:54 CET

APC Ashaiman Parliamentary Candidate Filed With The EC

By APC

The Parliamentary Candidate of All People’s Congress (APC) for Ashaiman Constituency, Mr. Yakubu Musah has successfully filed with the Electoral Commission to contest the 2016 Parliamentary Election to win the Ashaiman Seat for the APC.

Mr. Yakubu Musah is a successful businessman with interest in Oil and Gas.

My team and the Constituency Executives are set to officially launch our campaign this month of October under the theme: “Come on Board, let us Win Together to save Ashaiman People

I am very certain, determined and committed to the facelift of Ashaiman Constituency.

…Signed…
Yakubu Musah
APC Parliamentary Candidate, Ashaiman

Press Release

The mistakes we commit today give us the opportunity to do things differently tomorrow.
By: siLas Rosckson
