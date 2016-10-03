APC Ashaiman Parliamentary Candidate Filed With The EC

The Parliamentary Candidate of All People’s Congress (APC) for Ashaiman Constituency, Mr. Yakubu Musah has successfully filed with the Electoral Commission to contest the 2016 Parliamentary Election to win the Ashaiman Seat for the APC.

Mr. Yakubu Musah is a successful businessman with interest in Oil and Gas.

My team and the Constituency Executives are set to officially launch our campaign this month of October under the theme: “Come on Board, let us Win Together to save Ashaiman People”

I am very certain, determined and committed to the facelift of Ashaiman Constituency.

…Signed…

Yakubu Musah

APC Parliamentary Candidate, Ashaiman