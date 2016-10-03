Asanteman Council of North America (ACONA) Concludes 2016 Asante Day in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Asanteman Council of North America (ACONA) ended the 2016 Asante Day Celebration at RAMADA Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio last month with great joy and enthusiasm.

It was hosted by the Asanteman Association of Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, which is the home of the ACONA President, Nana Adu Poku. The Asante Day is an annual event organized by ACONA, the umbrella organization that coordinates the activities of the various Asanteman associations in North America which comprises the United States and Canada.

The event was very colorful and well attended. In fact, there was an absolute display of exuberance especially during the dinner dance. An observer said, you could see the look of ecstasy on the faces of most members as you watch them eating, drinking and dancing.

A reliable source close to the Secretariat attributed the high attendance of the event to nothing less than a response to a “Clarion Call” made by the leadership because of the challenges the Association has encountered during the past year and said, ACONA has “stood its ground”.

Listed below are the current members that participated in the Day Celebration:

The Asanteman Association of Toronto, Canada. The Asanteman Association of Chicago and Midwest. The Asanteman Association of Southern California. The Asante Kroye Kuo of Greater Houston, Texas.

The Asanteman Association of Greater Cincinnati, Ohio. The Asanteman Association of the Carolinas Charlotte, North Carolina. The Asanteman Association of Columbus, Ohio. The Asanteman Association of Tennessee. The Asanteman Association of Worcester, Massachusetts. The Asante Unity Association, Washington Metro Area.

Nananom of ACONA in conjunction with the Secretariat, headed by Professor Samuel Kwaku Agyeman Duah would like to express their utmost appreciation to the general public and the members for making this occasion a memorable one. Thank you and may God bless you all.

