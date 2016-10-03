Let NPP Activists and Sympathisers and all Those Wishing Ghana Good Note This One Thing

This one thing I am making it clear to anyone wishing NPP, Nana Akufo Addo and Ghana well in the upcoming 2016 general election must be noted very well. For Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to emerge victorious in the impending election scheduled for 7 December 2016, all NPP activists and sympathisers as well as any Ghanaian wishing good things for themselves, for their neighbours and for Ghana, must be actively involved in the campaign to canvass for NPP and Nana Akufo Addo.

It is the moment of all hands on deck, with every individual actively participating in the process of winning the election for NPP as though he or she was the leader, and in charge of the campaign team. It should not be a process of some people resigning themselves to fate and with their arms folded around the chest looking up to someone else to toil tirelessly to win the election for the good of all. No, everyone must play an active physical, mental and psychological and or prayerful role able to tilt the election in favour of NPP and Nana Akufo Addo.

When Nana Akufo Addo and NPP win the election to implement the good policies they have in mind for Ghana, it is then that we shall realise better standards of living and other good things in our lives. When incorruptible Nana Akufo Addo wins the election, you and I have won the election.

Nana Akufo Addo believes in the collective welfare of Ghanaians unlike President Mahama who claims to be the President of NDC but not the President of Ghana hence always favouring only those in NDC although the money of the country that he is managing does not belong to only those affiliated to the NDC.

Unless all those of us who want to see a change for the better in our lives participate effectively in the election, take the good message NPP and Nana Addo have to the entire populace to persuade them to vote NPP, our expectation may be far coming.

We should please not continue to say on end, where are the NPP leaders; where are Nana Addo, Dr Alhaji Bawumia and Alan Kyeremateng; where is this or that person; why are they not doing this or that; don’t they know that if they do not do this or that NPP and Nana Addo may find it hard winning the election etc.? The person you expect to perform a particular task to win the election for NPP and Nana Akufo Addo to come to power to better things for you and me is you yourself. The good role you will play today will have a far reaching consequences or impact on the election results we expect on 7 December 2016.

I would expect anyone who really care about themselves and posterity, and are therefore wishing to see a better government and president in power that can make good things happen for the collective good of Ghanaians, to see themselves as the drivers of the vehicle going to where the good things are to fetch them back for their country.

Please, do not look up to one single individual, Nana Akufo Addo, as the driver but see yourselves also as drivers who can make things happen. How can you do that? Go out there to campaign for votes and any good thing that comes into your mind, please do it. Do not say I can’t get hold of this person or that so I cannot do this or that. No, you can do it provided it can achieve us our collective interest of getting Nana Akufo Addo and NPP to power to come and liberate us from the shackles of economic hardships President Mahama and NDC have wrought around our ankles, waist and wrists.

From today forward, you will not wait on Nana Akufo Addo to single-handedly go out to campaign but you will do your bit wherever you are to bring about the change for the better that we all expect to come out of election 2016.

Shall Good bless you all! Amen.

My greetings to you all.

Rockson Adofo