The Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Right of Persons with Disabilities in Africa- (PROMOAFRICA), wish to strongly condemn a derogatory and distasteful statement made by artiste manager and creative director at Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah, also known as Bulldog against person with visual impairment.

According to an online publication, Bulldog was quoted as saying that “only the blind will not see we are changing lives and transforming Ghana..JMTOASO”.

PROMOAFRICA takes this statement from Mr. Bulldog in bad taste; therefore we call upon him to render a sincere apology to the blind persons in Ghana and across the globe.

Disability is everybody’s lot, one must see him or herself as an able person today but the next moment, it can be a different story.

We wish to draw the attention of Mr. Bulldog to the fact the NDC party; he is seriously campaigning for, has its roots and prides itself as a mass and social democratic party.

Therefore these kind of derogatory and hate speech coming from his is shocking and unexpected.

Promoafrica will like to use this opportunity to task leadership of all the political parties, communicators, activists and supporters to desist from portraying persons with disabilities in bad light but embrace us in the conditions we find ourselves, to enable us also contribute to the development and prosperity of Ghana.

Ghana is the only country we have

Long live the disability movement in Ghana

Seth Amoah Kwaku Addi

President- PROMOAFRICA

Tel: 004917666006833