Central Region NDC ‘mad’ over alleged attacks on its members

The Central Regional Chapter of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), is demanding an immediate seizure of what it describes as violent attacks against its members in the region.

The party in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood, condemned attacks by some alleged New Patriotic Party (NPP) thugs against some of its members on Saturday at Ajumako Bisease, in the Ajumako Anyan-Kwamankese ConstituencyConstituencym while they embarked on regular campaign activities.

The party said one of its officers was also stabbed in the right eye by a known NPP activist in the process.

The statement said, in spite of the violent provocation by the opposition New Patriotic Party, it urges all of its supporters in the Constituency to exercise restraint and refrain from any acts that may undermine the peace of the area as the Regional leadership of the party is taking steps to address the situation.

It further called on the police and other security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime against its members to book.

Read the full statement below

The Central Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), condemns in no uncertain terms, violent attack on our members at Ajumako Bisease yesterday by thugs belonging to the New Patriotic Party.

In preparations towards a planned Keep Fit activity today-Sunday, 2nd October 2016, the communications wing of the Ajumako Anyan Kwamankese Constituency, went about their usual evening publicity through the Ajumako Bisease Township. The Communications Officers were set upon by the NPP thugs in a pick-up and on motor bikes at Bethel Hill, forcefully pulled down from their vehicles and viciously assaulted.

As peace loving and law abiding citizens, our activists did not retaliate but went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

The NPP thugs chased our officers to the Bisease police station to continue their violent assault.

In the process, a known activist of the NPP activist, Rasta, stabbed an NDC officer, Samuel Asare in the right eye.

Another NPP activist also used an offensive weapon to knock him down. With blood oozing from his eye, Comrade Asare passed out instantly. The family and friends of Samuel Asare identified the perpetrator of the unprovoked attack on their relation as the driver of Mr J. N. Okyere who is the Managing Director of Comptran Engineering & Planning Associates and Chairman of the NPP’s Central Regional Finance.

Mr J.N Okyere is believed to have incited the Npp thugs to assault the NDC activists and because he is the mastermind of this dastardly act, his driver got emboldened not only to stab Samuel Asare but also rushed to his residence for a machete to inflict more wounds on our activists.

This unprovoked attack has led to an increase in tensions in the Constituency and anxiety among members of the NDC.

Despite this violent provocation, we urge all NDC members in the Constituency to exercise restraint and refrain from any acts that may undermine the peace even as the Regional leadership takes steps to restore normalcy.

We are aware that the NPP is poised for violent confrontation this electioneering season in keeping with the violent disposition of their flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo.

We are aware that his call to violence through his all die be die chants still provides inspiration for misguided youth of his party to resort to violence at the slightest opportunity.

We in the NDC subscribe to peaceful political conduct and would not encourage or partake in any form of violence.

We would instead, focus on championing the propagation of the monumental developments of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and leave the security agencies to ensure law and order in the Central Region and elsewhere.

The NDC has a job to execute and will not be distracted from our core mandate of ensuring a ONE TOUCH Victory for the President with a historic minimum of twenty (20) Parliamentary Seats; Our eyes are firmly fixed on the prize.

In conclusion, we call on the Police and other Security Agencies to bring the perpetrators of this crime to book immediately.

Long Live The Great NDC!!! Long Live Ghana!!!

Signed:

Kwesi Dawood

Reg. Communication Officer

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana