Krachi chief endorses Mahama's new 5 regions promise; demands one

The Paramount Chief of Krachi, Nana Mprah Mesemuna has backed the National Democratic Congress' manifesto promise of creating five more regions across the country.

Nana Mprah said the people of northern Volta massively support this manifesto promise and hopes the Northern Volta will be allocated a region out of the five government wants to create.

He was speaking on Saturday at the climax of the annual Krachi Yam festival celebrations at Krachi in the Krachi East district.

According to him, the clamour for a region in Northern Volta has been pending for a long time, with successive governments failing to honour the wishes of the people of Northern Volta.

He said his outfit has petitioned president John Mahama over the matter and hopes their dream will finally materialize.

"...According to the NDC manifesto, it is the declared intention of the party to create five more regions in the country.

"I can say with authority that we the people of Northern Volta region massively support this policy and this support cuts across the political divide," he said.

He added all the eight districts in Northern Volta started agitating for the creation of the Northern Volta region during the Rawlings and Kufuor eras and hope their wish will finally be executed.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com