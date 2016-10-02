Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 2 October 2016 19:06 CET

Asiedu Nketia survives scary accident

By MyJoyOnline

The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia survived a scary accident Sunday morning while returning from a campaign in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The accident which happened in a town called Nante-Zongo near Kintampo left a taxi driver with severe head and body injuries.

The taxi driver was rushed to the Kintampo government hospital for treatment whilst Mr Asiedu Nketia was whisked away by Kintampo North constituency executives of the NDC, Adom FM reported.

The cause of the accident is yet to be explained but according to Adom News’ Wiafe Akenten, the Ash Toyota V8 vehicle Asiedu Nketia was travelling in slammed into a Matiz taxi cap.

The taxi was left in a complete state of disrepair whilst the Toyota had its left side badly dented and tire removed.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has not been available for comment, at least for now.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

