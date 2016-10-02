‘NDC Aluta boys’ chase Inusah Fuseini, seize his car

A vigilante group, the Aluta Boys in Tamale, which affiliates itself with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), has impounded the campaign vehicle of the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini.

The branded double cabin Nissan pickup with registration number GN3625-14 was seized at Changli on Saturday October 1, 2016.

They deflated the tires and hijacked the vehicle in front of the Aluta Boys base.

It coincided with the Tamale lawmaker’s campaign launch at the Tamale Jubilee Park which some critics have described as flamboyant.

The angry NDC youth among other reasons, accused Inusah Fuseini, who’s also the Roads and Highways Minister of failing to secure them better jobs.

They claimed he is not trustworthy as compared to the Tamale South Legislator, Haruna Iddrisu.

They have since vowed never to release the vehicle pending Mr. Fuseini's response to their demands.

Shatta Wale's Ghc150, 000 show

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale , among other local musicians in Tamale performed at the campaign launch.

Citi News' deep throat sources within the Aluta Boys camp alleged that the Tamale central Legislator's campaign team paid Shatta Wale Ghc150, 000 to perform at the event.

This, according to them, incurred their wrath to seize the campaign vehicle.

They described that act as an insult to the NDC foot soldiers in the Tamale central constituency.

They argued that Shatta Wale is neither a northerner nor a constituent in Tamale central.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana