Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Headlines | 2 October 2016 19:06 CET

‘NDC Aluta boys’ chase Inusah Fuseini, seize his car

By CitiFMonline

A vigilante group, the Aluta Boys in Tamale, which affiliates itself with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC),  has impounded the campaign vehicle of the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini.

The branded double cabin Nissan pickup with registration number GN3625-14 was seized at Changli on Saturday October 1, 2016.

They deflated the tires and hijacked the vehicle in front of the Aluta Boys base.

It coincided with the Tamale lawmaker’s campaign launch at the Tamale Jubilee Park which some critics have described as flamboyant.

The angry NDC youth among other reasons, accused Inusah Fuseini, who’s also the Roads and Highways Minister of failing to secure them better jobs.

They claimed he is not trustworthy as compared to the Tamale South Legislator, Haruna Iddrisu.

They have since vowed never to release the vehicle pending Mr. Fuseini's response to their demands.

Shatta Wale's Ghc150, 000 show
Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale , among other local musicians in Tamale performed at the campaign launch.

Citi News' deep throat sources within the Aluta Boys camp alleged that the Tamale central Legislator's campaign team paid Shatta Wale Ghc150, 000 to perform at the event.

This, according to them, incurred their wrath to seize the campaign vehicle.

They described that act as an insult to the NDC foot soldiers in the Tamale central constituency.

They argued that Shatta Wale is neither a northerner nor a constituent in Tamale central.


By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

Ignore those people who always talk behind your back. That is where they belong, just your back
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img