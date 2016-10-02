Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
2 October 2016

NDC, NPP supporters clash in Ajumako

By CitiFMonline

Supporters of the two largest political parties in Ghana – the governing National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party on Saturday clashed at Ajumako Besease in the Central Region.

Three persons are believed to have sustained various degrees of injuries in the process.

One of the victims
According to the Ajumako District Commander, ASP John-Paul Akonde, the Police is yet to establish the cause of the clash.

“Around 9.30 pm we had a distress call that some NPP guys where they have been having their meetings at the residence of one Otchere had been attacked so we responded swiftly and when we got there we saw some blood stains, we saw some injured persons and we were told two other persons who sustained some serious injuries had been rushed to the Ajumako hospital.”

ASP Akonde said “what we gathered from investigations is that one guy said he was assaulted so, he and his friends went to retaliate.”

The Police officer said they are still investigating to unravel the truth in the matter.

“We are still interrogating personnel. We have invited some independent witnesses around to give us enough information to help us know what truly happened because right now we have two sides of the story which we are interrogating.”

This comes barely three weeks after a similar clash ensured between supporters of the leading political parties at Kukoum in the Eastern Region.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

