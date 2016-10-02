The Executive Director of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) Samuel Amegayibor has stated that the advancement of technology will facilitated the smooth running of business activities in the housing sector.

According to him, Ghana can make use of technology to provide affordable housing at low cost to the working class.

Recounting some accomplishments made possible through technology, he said that the housing sector has seen tremendous improvement through the use of modern technology.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Mr. Amegayibor said technology should be embraced by Ghanaians to enhance capabilities in all sectors of the economy.

“It is of great importance to us because we are trying to reduce that daily confrontation between landlords and tenants in managing houses. And also when we are beginning to accept condominium living, apartment sharing and compound sharing,” he said.

“It is not that we haven't done it in the past, but with some of the IT solutions that are available now, if you have a condominium or apartment, a product for example, you can use some of these smart products to automate some of the service,” he explained.

He stated for instance that such apartments will be affordable and good for the Ghanaian mid-income earner.

“If I have one entrance to a cluster of apartments and everybody is supposed to pay me a 100 cedis at the end of the month for service charge, I will automate it,” he said.

“Everybody has a swipe card. If you don't pay your 100cedis, at the end of the month I am not the one telling you that you cannot enter. It is just automatic that when you swipe the card it won't work. So it makes you more responsible,” he stressed.

Mr. Amegayibor, who is also the Managing Director of Homes Direct Limited said technology has become a must learn with the fast changing environment.

He urged all industries to embrace technology to advance their businesses and work output.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana