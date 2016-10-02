MTN Business engages players in hospitality and housing

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - MTN Business has engaged captains of industry in hospitality and housing at a business fair to explore ways of integrating ICT into their businesses.

The platform enabled the companies to exhibits their products and services to the public in using ICT for solution-driven results.

Mr Sam Addo, General Manager, MTN Business said his outfit itself as an enabler of growth for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector through the provision of ICT solutions.

He said MTN Business launched the SME business Fair initiative last year to integrate ICT into SME operations to enhance their operations.

'We have through these fairs engaged several SMEs in different sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, mining and several others', he added.

He explained that the focus on the Housing and Hospitality was for potential growth of the industry, saying through the engagement, captains would put their ICT needs into proper perspective and design solutions that would best serve their needs.

Mr Addo noted that, ICT is crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

He said integrating ICT into the hospitality and housing industry becomes a critical area of interest.

'At MTN Business, we are committed to driving digital inclusiveness by creating unlimited opportunities for both individuals and SMEs. Our network solutions, internet and messaging, data services, business and security solutions are tailor-made and can help improve your operational efficiency and position your business to attract the right investments', he added.

He said MTN continues to invest in new technologies, which provide opportunities for faster internet connectivity to customers.

'MTN has launched the 4G mobile technology and expanded coverage of the service by introducing the High Speed Fibre Broadband Technology, designed to provide fixed internet connectivity to homes, offices, corporate organizations and SMEs'.

Mr Samuel Amegayibor, Executive Secretary of Ghana Real Estate Developers Association said the presence of ICT cannot be underestimated because of the innovative ideas it brings into businesses across the globe.

He commended MTN for developing services such as vehicle tracking, asset management, multi caller and other innovative ideas in exploring ICT solutions.

He urged MTN Business to explore opportunities in addressing challenges in the payment of utility bills in compound houses.

