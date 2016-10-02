Pupils in Bawku call for peace

By Jerry Azanduna,GNA

Bawku (UE), Oct. 2, GNA - School children in the Bawku Municipality and its environs, have called for peace before, during and after the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a procession through the main streets of the Bawku Township, the children carried placards with a message pleading with traditional authorities, politicians, opinion leaders and the public to give peace a chance so they could have uninterrupted school days to learn.

The children were drawn from Mother Theresa Educational Complex a private basic institution in Bawku.

Mr Issaku Bukari, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Chairman of the Municipal Security Committee, urged the people to take the messages carried by the children serious as peace is the only thing that could bring about vibrant socio-economic activities in the area.

He noted that Bawku is a business oriented area and people must take advantage of its potential and create more avenues for their own development instead of fomenting trouble.

The MCE called on parents to live up to expectation by impacting the required training into their wards so as to make them good leaders in future.

Chief Superintendent of Police Lovelace Kaletse Tufutor, Bawku Divisional Police Commander assured all of the commitment of the Service to ensure peace in the area.

He warned that anyone found causing mayhem would be dealt with according to the law.

Mrs Lucy Awini, The Proprietor of the Mother Theresa School and former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, appealed to the people of Bawku to take their children's education into consideration and maintain the peace so they would stay in school and learn.

She called on political activists to be responsible and take the code of conduct of their parties and the laws of the land serious and not do anything that would jeopardise the peace being enjoyed in the area.

