GAF inter-services shooting competition opens

Yawhima (B/A), Oct 2, GNA - The personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAFs), have been asked to remain alert, steadfast and dedicated to maintain peace and stability particularly in the country and the world in general.

Brigadier-General Casmos Alhassan, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command made the call at the opening ceremony of the GAFs' Inter-Services Shooting Competition code-named 'Exercise Fireblast 2016' at the Yawhima Military Range near Sunyani.

It was under the distinguished patronage of Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, Chief of the Defence Staff.

Brig Gen. Alhassan said Ghana had created an enabling environment for economic growth which is being praised by the world but 'some misguided elements have taken to organised crimes, chieftaincy/land disputes and armed/highway robbery in recent times'.

He said the situation is worsened by the sophisticated nature of the weapons and tactics adopted by the robbers.

He said terrorists over the world are bent on disturbing world peace and Ghana has its share of such security threats.

He noted that the situation could undermine and threaten the peace in the country, adding: 'That is why we in the Armed Forces must remain alert, steadfast and dedicated to maintaining peace and stabilising our dear mother land in particular and the world in general.'

Brig Gen. Alhassan said: 'The aim of the competition is to confirm the level of skills at arms training achieved by the Services within the training period, improve on weapon handling within the GAF, foster cooperation and friendship among the Services, and promote competitive spirit and the esprit-de-corps within the GAF.'

He reminded the soldiers about the upcoming December 7 general election and called on them to maintain law and order when called upon in time of need.

'You must remain impartial and professional when the time comes. The posture you will present can enhance your ability to deter or ward off thugs and miscreants.'

The Army, Navy, and Air Force are competing for honours in the four-day exercise.

GNA