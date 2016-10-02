Ghana gets ready to host third e-Commerce expo

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Oct.2, GNA - The third Ghana e-Commerce expo and conference designed to help boost the growth the secure online trade is schedule for October 27- October 28 in Accra at Alisa Hotel.

The two-day event on the theme: 'Transforming Ghana's Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation and Opportunity,' is the largest gathering of companies and professionals from online retail shops, telecommunications, banks, internet service providers and software designers among others.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Paul Asinor, Head of events at OML Africa, organisers of the Expo, said the third Ghana e-Commerce exhibition would provide the platform to exhibitors to gain market exposure by showcasing their products and services.

It would also gain market feedback from thousands of highly targeted potential customers and buyers who need products and services.

The statement said the expo would help exhibitors to sign on new businesses or clients, network with potential e-Commerce and e-solutions investors.

It said other advantages of the expo are the launching of a new and innovative e-commerce and electronic financial transaction products to directly reach potential customers with customised best practices e-commerce solutions.

Mr Asinor said: 'Consumers are becoming more comfortable with e-Commerce and traditional retailers are adapting their strategies, and drawing in new customers, while sales are increasing year on year.'

The exhibition, which is free to attend would have on display nearly 50 Ghanaian and international online solutions and products with an impressive list of exhibitors including Spearhead Networks, Tisu.com.gh, Teledata ICT, Pweb Systems, Brandit, Swifta Systems, News Ghana, Zoobashop, Jumia Travel, Africakart.

Others are mNotify, Ghana Women in Business Online Directory, Nespresso, citibusinessnews.com, Mobile App Solutions, National Express and many others.

He said the e-Commerce conference running alongside the exhibition was designed to cover every aspect of online business with more than 100 plus delegates to be addressed by leading experts in e-Commerce, FinTech, Mobile and Online Banking, Social Media for Business, Digital Advertising and Cyber Security among others.

The conference is strategic as businesses adapt their processes to meet the evolving demands and behaviours of Ghana's fast growing middle class who are IT-savvy, trendy, use mobile apps and digital platforms; seek shopping convenience and have disposal incomes.

This year's key highlight of the conference would be the discussion on mobile banking's strategic approach to consumer money management through smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices as many retail banks in their quest to offer mobile banking services have leaped before looking.

GNA