Female legends in Creative Arts industry honoured

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in collaboration with Values For Life (VFL), has honoured some female legends in the industry.

The event was to witness and honour some of the country's female legends in the creative arts industry, whose hard work have paved way for some of the young ones to be courageous enough to venture into the industry and take professions.

The celebrated legends honoured on the night includes Asabea Cropper, Naa Amanua, Ewurama Badu, Afua Darkenoo, Grace Nortey, Monica Quarcoopome, Grace Omaboe, Doris Adabasu Kuwornu, Veronica Cudjoe, Grace Djabaki Laing, Professor Esi Sutherland and Mercy Offei.

Ms Gomashie speaking during the maiden edition of a Night with Female Legends in Accra said some of them, their hard work have gone unnoticed and unappreciated, but their toil have made some of them what they are today.

She said their lives are worth emulating as they reap the harvest of toil today.

She said the programme would be a yearly event to be able to honour few more legends in the industry, who have contributed immensely to the sector.

She said the industry has contributed immensely to the country's gross domestic product and is one of the sectors promoting the growth of the nation.

The Deputy Minister said there is the need to re-strategise as practitioners to push the industry to become one of the best in the economic development of the country.

She advised the younger generation to learn from their forerunners in the industry and focus on their talents to promote the sector.

Asabea Cropper on behave of her colleagues expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event, especially the Deputy Minister for the efforts to promote the interest of industry players.

She also commended the Minister for the recognition done them as pacesetters in the sector.

VFL is a non-governmental and non-profit making organization, which promotes African cultural renaissance and restoration particularly among the youth.

The organisations believe that the face of every nation is mirrored through its arts and culture and has created an environment for young people to unearth their creative arts talents.

Madam Esther Antwi, Programme Coordinator, VFL said the organisation is interested in skills development, for economic and social empowerment of the youth.

'We see the need to groom the next generation of Creative Artistes and Cultural Activists, this will be enhanced and accelerated if and when the youth see how the nation celebrates the legends in the sector to inspire and reward the clearer of the path on which we walk as industry players,' she added.

She said: 'We cannot continue training the youth without celebrating the elders in the same space.'

She expressed gratitude to sponsors including Ghana Free Zones Board, Svani Group Limited, Nestle, Brigadier General Ahiaglo- Director General of National Lottery Authority, Unique Floral, Charter House and Alisa Hotel

The musicians among the legends used the opportunity to thrill patrons with some of their old renditions

Elivava, Becca and Naa Adjeley performed on the night. GNA