PPP launches campaign advert

By Theophania Dzadza, GNA

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has launched its campaign advertisement in Accra, to give detailed explanation of its contents.

The first advert tagged 'Nduom on election' saying Ghanaians are a team, so they should come together for change by making the right choices on competent leadership.

The second advert tagged 'voice of the people' had a voice of a concerned citizen called Mawuena who shared her grievances on the current economy and energy crisis and advised the public to neglect the two big parties in the country and pay attention to Dr Nduom and the PPP policies.

The third Advert also tagged 'pre papa preko' was about 'Do not sell your vote for any materialistic thing' but fight for the best, by voting for the unsurpassed candidate to win without any beneficial ultimatum.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, PPP Presidential Candidate, who unveiled the campaign, said whilst others are promising, he has done all what they are promising.

Mr Richmond Lamptey, the National Committee Member of the PPP, said the Party would work with qualified people not its members only.

He explained the meaning of the campaign song 'y3 ta wo akyer3 a yensuro' as a good general who would lead his people to the battle front and win.

Mr. Kofi Asamoah Siaw, the Policy Advisor for PPP, noted that the media as the Fourth Realm of the State should fight against the winner takes it all mindset by informing the masses to choose competent people as representatives in government. GNA