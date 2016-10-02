Public disgusted by indiscriminate spitting

By Elizabeth Tetteh, GNA

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - A cross-section of Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure about the indiscriminate manner people spit in the city, posing danger to public health.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Ms Brenda Obeng, a business woman, called on the government and other institutions responsible for sanitation to educate people on indiscriminate spitting in the city.

Madam Akosua Boafo, a trader, complained about the way people spit anywhere and anyhow.

She said it is very disgusting and unhygienic since it could to lead to the spread of communicable diseases.

Mr Kofi Boateng, an entrepreneur, said it is not a pleasant sight especially in the morning and whenever he sees saliva on walkways it made him feel nauseous.

'Whenever I see people drop saliva or phlegm on the ground, I ask them to put sand or even better rub their feet on it', Madam Klorkor Okai, a shoes seller in Accra Central said.

