Chiraa Hene Attributes Fatalities On Sunyani-techiman Stretch Of Road To Bad Nature Of Road And Carelessness On The Part Of Some Drivers

The Chief of Chiraa in the Sunyani West District, Barimah Minta Afari has expressed concerns on the nature of the Sunyani-Chiraa-Techiman road which has become a death trap and has expressed his readiness to team up with stakeholders to find a solution to it.

Speaking on Suncity Radio Morning Show in Sunyani, Barima Mintah Afari attributed the spate of fatalities on the road to both the bad nature of the roads and the carelessness exhibited by drivers especially tipper truck drivers.

He said he has personally informed the Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Opoku and the latter expressed the hope that something positive will be done.

He cautioned drivers who ply on the road to be extra cautious and avoid over-speeding. The caution comes after an accident yesterday which claimed two lives with the third person in a critical condition at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani.