The Association of Ghana Industry (AGI) has lauded the firm directive by President John Mahama asking shipping lines to halt the Terminal Handling Charges (THC) at the ports.

The AGI believes the final warning by President Mahama will stop the shipping lines from charging the THC.

According to the president of the AGI, James Asare Adjei, Ghana loses as much as 70 million dollars to foreign countries through the charges..

“Shipping lines cannot blatantly ignore directives from our ministers in the country; neither can they also siphon over 78 million dollars from the economy as a result of this illegal fee they are collecting.” he said.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Mr. Asare Adjei said his outfit will work closely with government to ensure that the president's directive is carried out by the shipping lines.

“We will work closely with the Ministry of Transport and other agencies to ensure that the president's directives are carried out,” he said.

“AGI is very grateful to his Excellency the president for giving a firm directive to stop the collection of the terminal handling charges. AGI thinks it is illegal, it is not something that should be allowed,” he stressed.

President orders Shipping lines to halt THC

President Mahama called for the immediate halt of the charging of THC at the ports.

Transport Minister Fifi Kwetey had earlier directed all shipping lines in the country to stop the THC.

Despite the directive, 5 shipping lines MSC Ghana, PIL Ghana, CMA CGM Ghana, Maersk Ghana and Intermodal Shipping Agency Ghana are reported to be still charging the fees and flouting the Minister's directives.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana