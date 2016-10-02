Kumasi-based specialized care provider advocates law to promote well-being of aged

A Kumasi-based specialized care group is advocating a law to promote and safeguard the well-being of the aged in society.

Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation say the absence of such framework exposes the vulnerable to neglect and all manner of abuse.

Executive Director, Abigail Miezah has been speaking with Nhyira FM on the occasion of World Older Person’s Day which falls on, October 1, 2016.

The United Nation Older Person’s Day for this year seeks to take a stand against ageism by drawing attention to and confronting stereotyping and misconceptions about aged persons.

According to the UN, ageism is a widely prevalent and prejudicial attitude which assumes age discrimination, neglect and abuse of older persons is a social norm.

Such discrimination shows how older persons are treated and perceived by their societies.

It creates environments that limit potential of older persons and impact their health and well-being.

The UN therefore places premium on care and participation of older persons in development of policies whilst they remain integrated into society and live in dignity.

Mrs. Miezah says most elderly persons in Ghana face abuse, isolation and neglect because there are no specific laws to protect them.

"Children go through a lot of abuses and we have the act, Act 560 for the children to protect their strength and weakness. And I believe in life, we have the children, young adults and we have the older adult. There are similarities between the older adult and children in a way-even in terms of being weak and vulnerable at that stage is a concern.

If there is an act for children to protect them, and children abuse is also equal to elderly abuse, then there should be an act that also protects the elderly."

Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation has over the years undertaken health screening, increased advocacy and entertainments for the aged.

Mrs. Miezah wants government to institutionalize World Older Person’s Day celebrations on first day of every October in Ghana.