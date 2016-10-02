Stars pay tribute to Kofi Middleton-Mends at pre-burial vigil

Some Ghanaian actors and actresses on Friday gathered at the forecourt of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), to celebrate the life of veteran actor, Henry Hale Kofi Middleton-Mends.

Henry Hale Kofi Middleton-Mends died in August this year, after a reported kidney failure at the age of 77.

He was a respected actor well-known for his catch phrase, “Sarah, my socks” and a Key Soap television commercial.

He played key roles in many movies including Grey Dawn (2015), and No Tears for Ananse (1968).

The late Kofi Middleton-Mends was formerly a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) and the University of Ghana.

A burial service was held for him at the State House in Accra on Saturday, as family and friends paid their last respect to the late actor.

Dignitaries present at the service included the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, theater scholar, Prof Martin Owusu, veteran TV Presenter, Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Mr. Amon Kwafo, actor Fred Amugi, Kofi Falconer and others.

The actor had been battling with kidney failure for about two years before giving up the ghost at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

‘Industry players pay glowing tributes’

Renowed players in Ghana’s movie and television industry paid glowing tributes to the late Henry Middleton-Mends when news of his death broke.

Personalities including Leila Djansi, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Dzifa Gomashie all took to social media to pay their tributes.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana