Embattled Ghanaian writer and journalist, Fadi Samih Daboussi, has said he does not regret publishing articles said to contain offensive comments about President John Mahama.

According to him, he wrote the articles without malice, however, the negative inferences drawn by a section of the public about the publications made it appear offensive.

Mr Daboussi, who was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by the BNI last week and released later on a self-recognizance bail , said he is ready to apologize for the commentary in his article if people find it offensive.

“It looks like everybody needs to do due diligence and double check on information before putting it out there or writing articles. Even that, I picked information from sources there were already available, I do not regret. However, I do regret the insinuation of evil that people might have inferred the compendium of information that I had put together,” he said.

“From my point of view, I did not mean anything evil, but unfortunately some form of inference was made that did not go down well with some people and based on that I apologized and I don't mind doing that again,” Mr Daboussi added.

Meanwhile, Lawyer to Mr. Daboussi, Hassan Tampoli, has told Citi News that his client's visit to the BNI on Friday was postponed.

Mr. Daboussi was expected to turn himself in at the BNI intermittently, as part of the conditions that secured his release from custody.

But his lawyer says the BNI called to cancel the arrangement.

‘Lawyers to sue BNI over Fadi Daboussi's detention'

Lawyers of Fadi Samih Daboussi, earlier indicated that they were going to take legal action against the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for the ‘unlawful’ detention of their client [Mr. Daboussi].

The Ghanaian writer and journalist, known to be a sympathizer of the opposition NPP, was reportedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for allegedly publishing a book which many say contains offensive comments about President John Mahama.

Subsequently, the BNI is said to have ransacked his home.

Mr. Daboussi is the author of 59 years to nowhere, the future is now'.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana