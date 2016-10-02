The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), is threatening to strip naked the flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) if they don't give up on the probe into President John Mahama's acceptance of the $100,000 Ford Expedition gift.

“Your flagbearer [Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom] was investigated by the SFO [not EOCO] and the report is all over the place. So if you want to go that tangent, bring it on, we would be ready to hear whatever stuff you want to put out there and we would listen to you with rapt attention and I can assure you that if you want to go on that tangent, I have people ready for you,” a member of the NDC, Kojo Adu Asare, said on Citi FM's news analysis programme, The Big Issue, on Saturday.

Adu Asare

The PPP, the youth wing of the CPP, and a private citizen, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate President Mahama for accepting the Ford gift in 2012 from a Burkinabe contractor, who is said to have benefited from some lucrative government projects .

CHRAJ after the investigation said it did not find the President guilty of bribery, fraud or conflict of interest; but said the President only breached the gift policy.

However, the PPP has threatened to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Adu Asare says the NDC is ready to defend the President, and would not mind exposing the wrongs of the PPP Flagbearer in retaliation.

“You should also bear in mind that, there are skeletons in people's cupboards and as we speak, whilst you have bent to pick up a stone to hit some bear that is sitting somewhere, there are others who are also taking a good view of your back side so be careful the kind of things you put out there.”

Go to court if you don't trust CHRAJ's report

He also said persons who do not trust CHRAJ's report could pursue the case to which ever level they want.

“For those who feel aggrieved just like any case that goes to court, if they feel aggrieved by the determination of this issue with the CHRAJ they are at liberty to move to whichever level that they think they can get something better than this. But we will not leave in the past with them. We will move on, we will do our work, its election time and the president is going to continue to remain focused,” he added.

SFO investigates Nduom

Dr. Nduom, who was working with the Public Enterprises Commission (PEC), was in 1995 investigated by the SFO [now Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)] over allegations of corruption and tax evasion.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin