Three jailed 36 years for robbery

A Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced three persons to 12 years imprisonment each, for robbery.

The convicts, Albert Kobbina Sam, a driver, Yaw Frimpong, illegal miner and Richmond Ababio, aluminium fabricator apprentice, were convicted on their own pleas.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Valentine Akposu, told the court that, the complainant, Ernest Adjei Weridu, is a supervisor at the Bogoso branch of Total fuel station, whilst the convicts are residents of Yamoransa, Wasa Saa and Wasa Gyapa in the Central and Western regions.

He said on July 23 around 9:30 pm, the complainant's driver, John Arthur, who operates from Tarkwa to Bogoso with a taxi was at the Bogoso lorry station waiting for passengers to Tarkwa when Sam, Frimpong and Ababio boarded the vehicle under the pretext of going to Bogoso.

ASP Akposu said when they arrived at Bogoso, the convicts asked the driver to convey them to Bawdie and on their way, Sam pointed a knife at him and he and his accomplices dragged him to the back seat, gagged him and tied his legs and hands with a rope, whilst Frimpong drove the vehicle.

He said when Frimpong got to Bawdie, he drove to Adonoi road through to Dunkwa and abandoned Arthur in a nearby bush.

A hunter, who was returning from his farm rescued the driver and rushed him to the Bogoso health centre, where he was treated and discharged.

The Prosecutor said Arthur narrated the incident to the complainant and he reported the case to the police.

The Prosecution said thereafter, the offenders proceeded to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and had the stolen taxi re-sprayed.

ASP Akposu said on July 31, Sam and Frimpong returned to Ayanfuri with the cab and sold it to one Kobina Gyasi for GH¢ 18,000, who made a part payment of GH¢ 5,000.

The two promised to bring the documents covering the vehicle for the remaining balance.

ASP Akposu said Mr Gyasi reported Sam and Frimpong to the police as he suspected the vehicle was stolen.

On August 3, the Prosecutor said Frimpong presented a new number plate, insurance and a road worthy certificate to enable him collect the balance, but he was arrested by the police.

He assisted the police to apprehend his accomplices.

–