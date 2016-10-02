GIMPA SRC partners Zoomlion clean up Dome Market

Executives of the Student Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Management Studies (GIMPA) SRC and Zoomlion have undertaken a clean-up execise at the Dome Market on Saturday.

The exercise saw a number of the traders clearing choked drains and collecting debris.

The SRC led by Samuel Anim Addo took this initiative as part of activities marking the national sanitation day.

Describing the exercise as a successful one, Samuel Anim said it was important for the public to accept the national exercise as a collective responsibility.

“We are committed to working more; we are going to make sure that we keep the fire burning so that we get more people involved so in the future, we are committed to creating a more conducive environment for everybody,” he said

'This is just the beginning and as students we will continue to serve the community.'

They swept the market and cleaned gutters and later collected the piled-up refuse to the refuse dumps.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com