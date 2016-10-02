Basic Schools to engage in writing competition to end open defecation

As part of efforts to eradicate open defecation in the country, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with the Government of Canada, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Ghana-Netherland WASH Programme is organizing a writing competition for basic school pupils on the need to end open defecation.

The competition which is open to all basic school children from primary one to JHS3 across the country is aimed at sensitizing children and also increase their awareness on the dangers associated with open defecation and the need to end it.

A 2014 research shows that about 21 percent of Ghana’s population do not have access to toilet facilities and hence openly defecate in the bush.

It states that children are the most vulnerable when it comes to the consequences of open defecation and as many as 36 thousand under five children from Ghana die annually from diarrhoea.

The prevalence of diarrhea is however, lowest among children who live in households with improved toilet facilities.

It is in this regard that the campaign is targeting the children so as to imbibe in them the need for every household to have a toilet hence the catch phrase, “One Home, One Toilet”.

Under the competition, the children are expected to write, say or draw their experiences on open defecation, how tow to end open defecation, the benefits of being open defecation free as well as the dangers and consequences of open defecation and all other related topics.

The pupils are to indicate their name, age, school, district and their region and submit their stories to [email protected] or via Whatsapp number 0501288518 where the top ten stories will be rewarded and published.

The competition opens from the first and ends on the 30th of October, this year. Some of the prizes include bicycles, school bags story books among others.

Speaking at the launch of the competition in Ho, the Ho Municipal Director of education, Maxwell Gbaka said the fight against open defecation is a collective responsibility and therefore urged the pupils to spread the message in their schools and communities.

He commended the organisers for the initiative and called on all pupils to endeavour to participate in the competition.