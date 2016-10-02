Cocoa farmers not pleased with 12% increase in cocoa price

Some cocoa farmers have expressed disappointment with the 12 percent increase in producer price of cocoa.

Deputy Finance Minister Casiel Ato Forson on Saturday, October 1, 2016 announced the new price on the occasion of National Cocoa Day in Tepa in the Ashanti region.

The new price will go for GHS 475.00 per bag, 50 cedis higher than what it was previously sold for.

The Deputy Finance Minister charged Licensed Buying Companies to ensure that farmers are paid at the time of sale of their produce.

But not all cocoa farmers are happy with the percentage increase.

Joy News correspondent Mohammed Nurudeen reports that the farmers wanted a percentage increase between 500 and 600 percent.

“It was a good news to some, but those that I spoke to were not happy about the precentage increase.

"They mentioned that they have to battle with some pests and diseases as well as the fertility of their land,” Nurudeen said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com