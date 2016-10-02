Kokofu's resignation triggers mixed reaction

There are mixed reactions from supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi to the news of the resignation of the MP for Bantama Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

Mr Kokofu in a letter to party executives explained he had to leave in order to contest as an independent candidate.

He lost to his opponent, Daniel Aboagye, in the party’s parliamentary primaries last year.

He polled 225, while his competitor, Mr Aboagye polled 289 votes, after a keenly contested race.

His decision to file his nomination as an independent candidate shocked many in the party.

However, he indicated he would rejoin the party in the event that he loses the December polls.

Some party supporters say the party should try and bring him back into the fold, but one of the supporters who spoke to Joy News says the MP wasn’t fair to the party.

“Kokofu wasn’t fair to the party, for someone who was constituency chairman for two terms, this should not be the way to react to a loss,” the aggrieved supporter said.

In a separate development, after months of rancour and factionalism, NPP members in Manhyia North constituency have united behind an MP they hounded once.

Confusion over which album to use, vested interests and internal party wrangling plunged Manhyia North into a hotspot of chaos leading to the infamous assault on the MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaah by regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

As the MP field his nomination forms on Friday, rival constituency chair and party executives rallied behind him, promising massive victory for him and the presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo .

