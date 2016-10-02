"Hausa Kooko; Waakye" Party For Our Zongo Communities By NPP? What An Insult

Fellow countrymen,Ladies and Gentlemen of the media fraternity .As the African wise saying states "if even you dislike the monkey, do not say it harvests cotton"It is on this note that the Youth Wing of the Zongo Caucus of NDC in the Brong Ahafo Region will like Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and his bunch of confused NPP apparatchiks to know that the Zongo communities deserve better than their insults.

The NPP led by Sammy Awuku, National Youth Organizer was seen some weeks distributing Hausa Kooko, Koose and waakye to some inhabitants in the Nima; Ashaiman and some Zongo communities in Accra.

This act by Sammy Awuku and his party undermines the integrity and hard won reputation of people from the Zongo Communities.Our Zongo communities are above this pittance and insulting gifts.We can fend for ourselves and feeding on Kooko , Koose and waakye is not what we deserve hence an act very insulting to our very existance.

The Zongo communities are yearning for development that comes with the collective empowerment of our energetic youth who are in business,education and artisanship.Support us to control our lives by" teaching us to fish and not giving us fingerlins to eat".The Zongo communities will forever remain faithful ,loyal and committed to the course of the NDC because the NDC always gives us real development which comes with massive empowerment of our energetic youth such as the Youth Employment Agency's Youth in Islamic and Arabic teaching module which is targetted at giving our brothers and sisters from the Zongo communities employment.

We the Youth of Zongo Caucus of NDC in Brong Ahafo are saying enough is enough !!!.The NPP should give our people the best of development and stop these insults to them because we are also Ghanaians and we deserve better.

Long live Zongo Caucus.....Long live NDC.......Long live Ghana.Zongo Caucus.......Hadinkai.

Sign:BILAL MUAZU SULEMANA-BRONG AHAFO REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER OF ZONGO CAUCUS.