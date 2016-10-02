Nissan Altima Set To Wow Customers In Ghana

Accra, Ghana (10th October 2016): Nissan’s advanced and highly successful Altima is set for local introduction in Ghana, replacing the current Teana model with a new model range filled with advanced technology and a long list of luxuries.

The new Nissan Altima enters the local market fresh from its global redesign, which includes a new and dramatic exterior design, more and improved luxury features and a significant mechanical upgrade of the steering and suspension system. The Altima is a highly popular Nissan model in the United States and thanks to its impressive technical pedigree is set to replicate its success in Ghana’s market.

Modern and dynamic design

The Altima has been designed to reflect its upmarket positioning as Nissan’s flagship. Its V-motion Nissan grille aligns with the global Nissan design language and it features boomerang-shaped headlights, new front and rear bumpers and sculpted fenders.

All local models are fitted with 17” alloy wheels, which perfectly complement the model’s dynamic stance and powerful range of engines. This is also reflected in the sloping roofline, sleek rear tail lights and chrome detailing in the door handles, window trim, door sills and grille.

All Altima models feature automatic headlights and electrically operated side mirrors with integrated turn signals. SL derivatives also offer full LED-headlights, front fog lights and automatic headlamp levelling as standard equipment.

Rounding off the striking exterior design is a powerfully designed bonnet with deeply sculpted creases that hints at the powerful choice of engines available.

Luxuries fit for a king

The Nissan Altima’s interior is a showcase of luxury features and modern technology. All models are fitted with an intelligent remote key and an illuminated push-button engine starter. SL models also allow the driver to control the power windows with the remote key.

The Altima features a leather-clad steering wheel that is adjustable for height and reach and which is heated in SL derivatives. Several vehicle functions can be controlled from the buttons on the steering wheel, and the addition of Bluetooth smartphone connectivity allows for hands-free operation of a mobile phone. Air conditioning and cruise control are standard across the range.

On SL derivatives, the list of luxuries is stretched to include full leather trim on the seats, heated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver (the SV model has a 6-way power adjustment), a full dual-zone climate control with pollen filter, a 9-speaker BOSE Premium Sound system and an auto-dimming rear view mirror, among others.

The Altima features a new front seat design that was scientifically researched to provide better support for the driver and front passenger, while also providing better blood flow and more comfort on long drives. The seats have proven highly successful and are called Zero Gravity front seats, for their high comfort levels.

All models in the new Altima range are fitted with an Advanced Drive Assist Display screen and a reverse camera.

Safety well taken care of

Safety in the new Nissan Altima is engineered into the vehicle, thanks to a new and advanced vehicle structure, which not only guarantees great torsional stiffness for improved dynamic handling, but also dramatically improves vehicle accident safety.

All versions of the Altima feature front, front side and curtain airbags as well as anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and vehicle dynamic control (VDC) as standard. The Altima is further fitted with an active understeer control system thatelectronically manages the ventilated disc brakes to control in-corner understeer and ensure that the Altima tracks true to its intended line, even at high speeds.

All Altima models are equipped with a full-sized spare wheel with alloy rim, for a safe journey home.

Power and torque abound

The Altima will be available with two engine optionsthatare both mated to a new-generation Nissan XTRONIC continuously variable transmission. Both engines usecutting-edge technologies, such as low friction components, sodium filled valves and variable camshaft timing for strong and linear power delivery throughout the engine range and for low fuel consumption at cruising speeds.

First in line is the 2.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine fitted to the Altima 2.5 SV and 2.5 SL models. This engine delivers 135 kW at 6 000 rpm and a strong 244 Nm at 4 000 rpm. The range topping 3.5 litre V6 enginedelivers an impressive 198 kW at 6 400 rpm and 340 Nm of torque at 4 000 rpm. Both engines are fitted with a large 70-litre fuel tank, allowing for greater travelling distances between fuel stops.

The engine architecture ensures that the Altima’s engine is fitted as low as possible in the engine bay, to improve road holding and nominal intrusion of noise, vibration and harshness. This is one of the reasons why the Altima has been named one of the quietest vehicles in its class.

The new-generation XTRONIC transmission transfers power from the engine to the vehicle’s front wheels using a new programming algorithm that offers a more natural shifting pattern and, on the 3.5 SL model, the option of self-shifting through steering mounted paddles.

Dynamic and sporty

The Nissan Altima’s true colours are set to shine on the road, where its 2 775 mm wheelbase, independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension have created a truly rewarding driving experience.

The Altima features a unique electro-dynamic steering system that offers the feel and feedback of a classic hydraulic steering system, with the control and fuel efficiency of an electrically assisted power-steering system.

According to Nissan engineers, the Altima’s new suspension and steering design not only offers better feel and feedback in the cabin, it also ensures a high level of dynamic performance, such as better turn-in at speed, shorter braking distances and, with the new XTRONIC transmission, a more linear and natural acceleration.

The Altima will be available in Ghana from the 11th of October 2016. With such a high level of standard luxury equipment, the only option left for customers is which of the 8 colours they would prefer for their new Nissan Altima.