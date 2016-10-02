He Booked, He Stayed And Was Thrilled By His Experience At Eko Hotel & Suite

Bala is a busy business man who is always on the move. He could barely spend two nights in a city before he finds his way to the next. Recently,he flew into Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from Dubai late in the evening and he had only one hotel in mind- Eko Hotels & Suites, one of Lagos’s luxurious hotels.

For Bala, it was only Eko Hotel & Suites and nothing else. This was because all his business meetings and transactions are on the Island.

It was already late and of course, he couldn’t sleep at the airport. Then he recalled that he heard the advert of a hotel booking portal last year…Jovago! Yes! Jovago! He visited the website but was redirected to Jumia Travel which rebranded from Jovago. He booked the Eko Classic Superior room and within a few minutes, his reservation was confirmed. It was amazing because he has never booked a hotel online before!

As you know in the evenings, Lagos roads are devoid of traffic. He had a smooth and cool ride to Eko Hotel & Suites located in Victoria Island. The ambience was peaceful and warm perfectly fed by the Lagos Lagoon.

At the reception, Bala’s reservation was confirmed by a dapper and admirable receptionist. He was ushered to his Classic Superior room and right when he stepped into his room, he felt he was home. He knew he was going to get his money’s worth. Everything was available like it was clearly stated on the website.

Bala had the choice of ordering food from about four different restaurants which served both local and continental cuisines. He ordered pounded yam and Egusi spiced with peppered snails from Sky Restaurant and lounge. Afterwards, he went to dip himself in the swimming pool.

Bala summarizes his whole stay at the hotel saying that his stay was excellent; professionalism among the staff, the room was super and thehotel was easy to locate. The environment was peaceful. He concluded that it is a place he will love to visit again. Excellent!

Bala's two-day stay at the hotel was absolutely rewarding and was never a dull moment because every night there was an event which featured A-list artistes.