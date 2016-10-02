Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
I Haven’t Resigned From NPP - Bantama MP

Kwabena Kokofu
The NPP MP for Bantama has denied media reports that he has resigned from the party.

Henry Kwabena Kokofu has also dismissed claims that he is contesting the December 7, polls as an independent candidate.

A statement purportedly signed by him Saturday evening noted that the first term parliamentarian had left the opposition party due to outstanding issues following his defeat in the party’s primaries in the constituency.

But Kwabena Kokofu who lost the primaries with about 60 votes told Adom FM from his base abroad that he is still a member of the NPP.

“I will back in Ghana by Thursday. I have not resigned, I have not left the NPP,” he said.

