The Board members of IMF have expressed positive remarks and satisfaction over Ghana’s positive economic performance under the third review of the 3year Expended Credit Facility (ECF) programme.

Hon. Seth Terkper, the Minister for Finance, in a statement said Government is he not surprising to this development because the Moody’s Rating Agency affirmed Ghana’s ratings to B3 with a stable outlook just this week.

He noted that government is glad to learn that, the IMF Board is satisfied with the developments made by Ghana and has approved the third review of the ECF programme.

“The approval is a further confirmation of the economic turnaround story”. Hon. Seth Terkper, Minister for Finance said after the IMF Executive Board met on Wednesday 28th September, 2016 and approved Ghana’s economic performance under the Third Review.

He added that this approval comes after the IMF Mission to Ghana in April/May 2016, the effort to meet the prior actions before the IMF Board date, and the Follow up IMF Mission from 29th August to 2nd September, 2016 to update the data used in the review.

According to the sector Minister, Government will continue its effort at fiscal consolidation and not be complacent with the present good news. In this vein, Government will continue to contain expenditures whilst mobilising domestic revenue.

Mr. Terkper noted that looking forward, “The prospect ahead is even brighter with the coming on board of the utilisation of the Policy Risk Guarantee to bring investments into the economy especially the oil and gas sectors.”

He added that the use of the integration of the oil and gas to the other sectors of the economy especially, fertiliser development for the agriculture sector and bitumen production for road infrastructure.”

To expedite action towards the ultimate completion of the Third Review by satisfying these new prior actions, several of which are structural in nature, the Sector Minister said government gave the completion of these activities its top priority.

Hon. Seth Terkper indicated that prior to this development, the Government had secured an oversubscribed Eurobond – One of the only sovereigns in Africa to have done that in 2016.

According to him, this attracted global investors amidst the successful tender offer with the utilisation of the balances in the Sinking Fund account.

He posited that following this achievement, is the successful Ghana COCOBOD raising of US$1.8 billion bond from the international market.

The Hon Minister added that, “the Government would like to express its gratitude to all Ghanaians and especially the Parliament of Ghana for their continued support during this time.”