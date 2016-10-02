Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 2 October 2016 11:41 CET

Ken Agyepong Gate-Crashes Sam George’s Campaign Launch

Source: Starrfmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyepong is making waves on social media after being spotted in ‘selfies’ with some ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at the campaign launch of Sam George in Ningo-Prampram.

The opposition lawmaker of Assin Central could be seen cladded in NDC paraphernalia in an elated disposition with some jubilant NDC supporters known as ‘Doves for Mahama’ and ‘Diplomatic Platform’ at the event.

Ken Agyepong with members of the Diplomatic Platform and Doves for Mahama of the NDC | Photo: Facebook

One of the NDC supporters told Starrfmonline.com the vociferous opposition MP, who was also attending an NPP event within the precinct, capitalised on the occasion for a photo session in the spirit of unity going into the 2016 elections.

Hon. Agyepong poses for the cameras with NDC supporters at Ningo-Prampram | Photo: Facebook

His presence at the event, which stunned many NDC sympathisers, attracted a lot of spectacle as more of the supporters mobbed him for selfies.

Ghana’s seventh election under the Fourth Republic is slated for December 7, 2016 and it is a close contest between incumbent John Mahama and opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

