Press Release | 2 October 2016 11:50 CET

Disclaimer: Christiana Asamoah Is Not An Executive Member OR A Member Of NPP Germany Branch

By NPP Germany

During a campaign trail President John Mahama is seen in a video which has gone viral on various media platform handing over something which the President claim is money to some traders at Abossey Okai .

Speaking on Joy FM / Multi TV news analysis program, Newsfile on Saturday 24th September 2016 , the National Communication Director of the NPP Nana Akomea said it could be the President was showing concern to a hawker whose wares might have been scattered as the convoy was passing .

He said looking at it , the President was not bribing the electorate to vote for him. He gave examples where the President is really seen giving out Money , Outboard Motors , Cars , Akua Donkor being given two Cars and a House, etc as bribing people to vote for him

Christiana Asamoah was heard on Adom FM news on the 28th and 29th September 2016 criticising Nana Akomea on the comments he made during the news analysis The Branch disassociate itself from the ugly and unwarranted comments made by Christiana Asamoah, who is not an Executive Member or a Member of NPP Germany Branch

Alex Tuffour
Communication Director
NPP Germany

Press Release

