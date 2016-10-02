President John Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians against engaging in any form of violence that could undermine the country's peace as the December 7 polls draw close.

He said Ghanaians risk losing the respect of the international community which holds Ghana as a model of democracy on the continent if the country degenerates into violence.

The president was addressing the chiefs and people of Dzodze in the Ketu North district of the Volta region during the celebration of the Palm Festival, 'Deza”.

Dzodze is famous for the production of oil palm and its various products and the festival is held annually.

“As president and commander in chief of the armed forces of Ghana, I am going to ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the elections.

“But all citizens have a role to play in order that Ghana continues to be identified as the model of democracy in Africa…and so all of us must contribute to peaceful elections,” President Mahama said.

He urged Ghanaians to accept whoever is elected as president so that that person will lead the country in peace.

President Mahama lauded the chiefs Dzodze for allocating a 50 acre land for an oil palm plantation and promised government's assistance in establishing oil palm processing plants.

“Assistance is going to be given for the establishment of plantations, like the 50 acre plant you intend to develop but other small holders will also be assisted.

“So people who have one acre, two acres, five acres or 10 acres will all be assisted to not only establish the plantation but also to look after the plantation,” he added.

He indicated that a major part of government's assistance will be focused on the provision of processing plants for the production of palm oil.

