Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 2 October 2016 10:41 CET

Stay Away From Election Violence – Mahama Cautions Ghanaians

By Daily Guide

President John Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians against engaging in any form of violence that could undermine the country's peace as the December 7 polls draw close.

He said Ghanaians risk losing the respect of the international community which holds Ghana as a model of democracy on the continent if the country degenerates into violence.

The president was addressing the chiefs and people of Dzodze in the Ketu North district of the Volta region during the celebration of the Palm Festival, 'Deza”.

Dzodze is famous for the production of oil palm and its various products and the festival is held annually.

“As president and commander in chief of the armed forces of Ghana, I am going to ensure that peace prevails before, during and after the elections.

“But all citizens have a role to play in order that Ghana continues to be identified as the model of democracy in Africa…and so all of us must contribute to peaceful elections,” President Mahama said.

He urged Ghanaians to accept whoever is elected as president so that that person will lead the country in peace.

President Mahama lauded the chiefs Dzodze for allocating a 50 acre land for an oil palm plantation and promised government's assistance in establishing oil palm processing plants.

“Assistance is going to be given for the establishment of plantations, like the 50 acre plant you intend to develop but other small holders will also be assisted.

“So people who have one acre, two acres, five acres or 10 acres will all be assisted to not only establish the plantation but also to look after the plantation,” he added.

He indicated that a major part of government's assistance will be focused on the provision of processing plants for the production of palm oil.

-myjoyonline

Politics

freedom of religion that everyone on the planet should have however they mean to pray.
By: leonel musibay
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img